No, Video Games Don’t Incite Violence. But they Certainly Accumulate a Lot of Hate and Aggression

Human civilization has come a long way from how people entertained themselves in ancient times and how they do that today. In ancient Rome, for example, people enjoyed the bloody gladiator games that “produced” corpses all over the stage. But as time passed and we became more civilized, we neglected those aggressive forms of entertainment and eventually turned to virtual games.

Today, the world of entertainment is dominated by gaming. Everywhere you look, be it New Zealand or the United States, South Africa or Russia, people find themselves deeply entrenched in this world of virtual environments with addictive gameplay.

For example, in Australia and New Zealand, the online gaming industry is roaring with popularity and success. Be it online roulette games in New Zealand, or online pokies in Australia, these casino games have proven to be the most engaging forms of entertainment for them.

However, in recent days, these virtual games have been blamed for the terrible atrocities that alarmed the whole world. The same New Zealand is where Christchurch’s mosque shootings occurred in March 2019. Prior to this egregious manslaughter that took 51 people’s lives, the shooters posted white-supremacist manifestos on one of the biggest gaming platforms, 8chan.

Blaming video games for mass shootings

So, people have developed a suspicion that video games with aggressive gameplays have something to do with the mass shootings that occur all across the globe. The top political leaders, including Donald Trump, have voiced their concerns regarding this issue and came forward with the initiative to restrict the shooter games.

It all began some 20 years ago. The 1999 Columbine high school shooting shook the world down to its core, killing 15 people and injuring 24. It was a devastating moment as people watched live how police took out bodies from the school building, while the students were running around, trying to hide from another atrocity.

Shortly afterward, people started blaming video games, particularly – Doom and Quake. From regular peasants to the top political leaders, everyone had the same thought: are these aggressive games turning our children into serial killers? “What kind of values are we promoting when a child can walk into a store and find video games where you win based on how many people you can kill or how many places you can blow up?” – this was a question from Hillary Clinton, the first lady of the United States back then.

Fast-forward twenty years, and the world has witnessed a lot of mass shootings along the way, including that Christchurch shooting. And the political leaders have regularly attacked the video games for their seemingly destructive effect. We mentioned Trump briefly, and his video game denunciations are no less vigorous than that of Clinton’s. He deemed them “gruesome and grisly”, and blamed for distorting kids’ minds.

No scientific evidence to back those claims

But all this fuss about the video games’ influence on mass shootings might just be empty talk and unfounded rhetoric. In fact, the American Psychological Association has been studying this phenomenon for at least 20 years and the results prove quite the opposite: that there’s no statistical evidence that video games do, in fact, cause people to commit violent crimes.

According to Mark Appelbaum, a task force chair at APA, among the myriad of scientific research that have been meta-studied by the Association, no immediate link was found between video games and mass shootings in the US, New Zealand, and other countries.

Bigotry in the gaming communities

However, the same report goes on to indicate that these video games aren’t completely consequence-free. As Appelbaum adds, the absence of the connection between games and crime notwithstanding, those same games and their collective environments have contributed to the radicalization of young gamers.

This issue, on the other hand, is somewhat more realistic and tangible. If you have played any multiplayer game like Fortnite, CS: GO, or anything else, you know what I’m talking about. People constantly yell at each other when they die or lose the hand; they call them n-words, sexist names, and all sorts of derogatory titles.

In this case, the issue is not entirely the character of the game. It can be the most aggressive shooter, where you can cut people with a chainsaw, but it has no immediate effect on your empathy and emotions as long as you’re playing only for yourself. Instead, the community that combines hundreds of players contributes to the exchange of ideas, and many of them aren’t exactly humane, so to speak.

For example, this aggressive exchange of racist, sexist, and misogynist jokes gave rise to a platform called Gamergate in 2014. One of the biggest “goals” of its members was to force women to leave the gamer community using sexist jokes and rape threats.

And what’s more bizarre, such communities are abounding on the internet. 8chan, Gamergate, and others have been a hub for alt-right activists, who insulted other gamers, joked about their sexual orientation, race, and other identities. Once, the black players of “Red Dead Online” reported being called the n-word by their peers, but there was no significant response from the platform.

It doesn’t have to cause hate speech

All in all, the video games that we and our friends play aren’t linked to the mass shootings that occur in various parts of the world. And no matter how many times the politicians blame them for that, the science doesn’t back those claims.

However, we still need to be careful about what the gamer communities are turning into. Gamergate and similar platforms are constantly gaining popularity among gamers who spend their time insulting other players and making jokes about their beliefs, race, or sexual orientation. We need to have some red lines in this regard if we want to move forward as a humane society.