Apex Legends is getting a Grand Soirée Arcade Event

Respawn have announced that they are hosting a Grand Soirée Arcade Event in Apex Legends this month. For two weeks, from January 14 to January 28, players can take part in the event with new modes appearing every two days with a dress code of “formal skins”. Players will also be able to earn rewards and shop for Art Deco inspired cosmetics and outfits.

As well as a trailer, which can be found below, here’s a list of what you can expect from the event as the all important dates:

Gold Rush Duos – January 14

Live.Die.Live – January 16

Third Person Mode – January 18

Always Be Closing – January 20

Armed and Dangerous on World’s Edge – January 22

Kings Canyon After Dark – January 24

Dummies Big Day – January 26

Event Reward Track

A new track system which aims to give you more rewards and more ways to earn them. You can complete numerous challenges to rack up Arcade Points and earn bigger and better awards.

Bonus Scoring Weekend

From 6PM, UK on Friday, January 17 to 6PM UK on Monday, January 20, you’ll be able to grab an additional set of event-specific challenges worth a total of 500 points.

Direct Purchase Event Shop

The Event Shop will be selling a mix of legendary skins as well as Art Deco inspired cosmetics. These come with a price tag of $5. Six new legendary skins will be added to the loot pool which can be earned in Apex Packs. Or you can just buy them if you fancy doing it that way instead.

That’s enough of the wordiness, get yer eyes round the trailer for the event below, as promised:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8olAgQMiqb0&feature=youtu.be