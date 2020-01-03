Grand Theft Auto V Now on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass gets yet another big addition, with the surprise announcement of Grand Theft Auto V being available to download right now. The announcement came earlier today, via Xbox Game Pass on Twitter:

Have you seen the news lately? pic.twitter.com/fYxxQI06tD — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 3, 2020

Following The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Untitled Goose Game, this is another hot game to be added to the subscription service. It also means that two of the biggest-selling games of all time (the other being Minecraft) are now a part of Microsoft’s Game Pass. Wow.

Grand Theft Auto V is available to download right now on Xbox Game Pass.