Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that Patapon 2 Remastered will be launching on PS4 on January 30, 2020. The original Patapon 2 was released over a decade ago on the PSP. This remaster, however, is a full 4k remake of the popular rhythm platformer. And thankfully we don’t have long to wait to get our hands on it.

Check out the announcement trailer below to see the game in action:

Patapon 2 is out now for PSP. The remaster is coming to PS4 on January 30, 2020.