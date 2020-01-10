Playing at the Best Cryptocurrency Casinos in 2020

There has never been a better time to play at cryptocurrency casinos than now. Over the last few years, the array of online casinos offering digital currencies to play with has been increasing. On top of that, the number of players getting involved in the industry has grown. 2019 has been a busy year for cryptocurrency casinos, but 2020 is shaping up to be even bigger.

If you have been toying with the idea of joining a leading cryptocurrency casino, there has never been a more opportune moment to try out digital currency betting than now. Some players are eager to give it a go but aren’t sure where to get started. Fortunately, finding the best cryptocurrency casinos in 2020 isn’t as big of a challenge as it sounds.

Choosing the Right Cryptocurrency

The first thing that any prospective cryptocurrency casino player must do is decide on their preferred digital currency. There are several big currencies to choose from, as well as a large handful of smaller currencies. For first-time cryptocurrency users, it is always recommended that you opt for the more renowned options. There is a lot of decent info out there on the web to help you get started with the more prominent currencies. These include:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Dash

Dogecoin

Ethereum

and Litecoin

The value of each cryptocurrency varies, as do the sites which accept them. The better cryptocurrency casinos will accept several different options. If in doubt, going with Bitcoin is the safest option. All major digital currency betting sites accept BTC.

Acquiring Cryptocurrency Through Exchanges

Now that you know the currency you want to use; it is time to find a casino which accepts it. Again, most of the more significant sites accept Bitcoin. How do you get hold of digital currencies, though? In most scenarios, you will need to open a wallet with your chosen currency and then visit a market or exchange. These can see you purchase Bitcoins (or other digital currencies) with your bank card, and then transfer those funds to your cryptocurrency wallet. Once it is in your crypto wallet, you can transfer it over to your casino account in seconds.

However, some of the larger, more renowned cryptocurrency casinos have their own exchanges. These can see you purchase Bitcoins and possibly a few others from inside the site. All you must do is deposit at the casino using your credit card, and you will receive cryptocurrency in your account. Bear in mind that the exchange rates will likely differ from those available at exchanges, though.

Special Bitcoin Bonuses and Games

Some of the best cryptocurrency casinos out there will specialise in offering digital betting services to their players. This means that there will likely be exclusive bonuses and promotions which are tailor-made for users of Bitcoin and other options. There are also likely to be games which have been designed to be Bitcoin-friendly.

Bitcoin bonuses come in all shapes and forms, just like traditional online casino bonuses. In most cases, they will work in the same way. These can include:

Welcome bonuses

Deposit bonuses

Free spin deals

Loyalty offers

Tournaments, prize draws, and monthly specials

Some of a casino’s games may be specially designed to accept Bitcoin bets. This isn’t always the case at cryptocurrency casinos. At some sites, you may deposit and withdraw using cryptocurrencies, but the gameplay and wagering is done using converted US dollars. A casino which offers Bitcoin-friendly games allow you to wager using the digital currency for a more rounded experience. In most cases, these games consist of slots and table games, and perhaps even a few live dealer titles.

Cashing Out with Cryptocurrencies

Top cryptocurrency casinos will always allow you to deposit, but a good number of those sites will permit digital currency withdrawals, too. These are often far speedier methods than regular e-wallet or bank card transactions. In most cases, these top sites can process withdrawals instantly, and there is seldom ever a fee involved for choosing this cashout method.

Play at Cryptocurrency/FIAT Currency Casinos to Get Started

Before you hurry along and sign up at such a venue, there is one left to consider. Many of the better cryptocurrency betting sites will also accept FIAT currencies. This is handy if you are just getting started. By choosing to play at such a website, you can opt to deposit using both cryptocurrencies and standard (FIAT) options, allowing you to slowly ease yourself into the process of becoming a cryptocurrency gambler in 2020.

The very best Bitcoin and cryptocurrency casino sites will typically feature all the above. However, even a website which only checks off a handful of those boxes may still be worth a look.