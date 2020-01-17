Three new games are heading to Game Pass PC

In case you missed it, there are three new games heading to Game Pass PC. No solid date for when they’ll be appearing other than soon. Or in the next few weeks at least.

Onto what you really want to know, the names of the games.

First up is Children of Morta. A story driven action RPG with some rogue-lite and hack and slash thrown in to mix things up a little.

Next is Gris. Gris is described as “a serene and evocative experience, free of danger, frustration or death.”. So definitely not a souls like. Gris has light puzzles, platform sequences and optional skill based challenges. Sounds a little bit like Crystal Maze, without Richard Ayoade. Although he might make an appearance, you never know. (He doesn’t, sorry)

Lastly is A Plague Tale: Innocence. An action adventure game set in France during the height of the Black Plague. There was plenty of discussion on A Plague Tale in our GOTY podcasts, so check those out if haven’t yet. You could also jump over to our review to find out some more about it.