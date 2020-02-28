Is Gambling On Esports A Thing?

Esports is a big thing right now, and its popularity is growing across the globe. In fact, one of the fastest-growing industries in the world of sports betting such as sbobet today is that of eSports betting.

According to growth estimates, the revenue for eSports betting will reach $23.5 billion by the year 2020. As such, there’s never been a better time to gamble on eSports.

In this article, we explore some of the reasons gambling on eSports is one of the best forms of sports betting today.

Increasingly Growing Popularity

Esports has been experiencing a rapid increase in the number of viewers and competition participants over the past decade. The League of Legends World Championship is an excellent manifestation of this increasingly growing popularity.

Only eight teams participated in the first tournament, staged in 2011. The competition had a $100,000 prize pool and attracted 1.6 million viewers via live stream.

These figures have increased significantly ever since. Sixteen teams participated in the 2016 edition of the League of Legends World Championship. The tournament had $6.7 million worth of prize pool and attracted at least 43 million viewers.

The figures have been on an upward trend, making eSports the most promising sports to bet on today.

A Lot of Money on the Table

The massive increase in viewing numbers and revenues over recent years is enough reason to believe that eSports has a bright future. In 2016, the industry generated a total of $463 million in revenue.

According to projections, the number should surpass $1.8 billion by the end of 2020. That will be a lot of money up for grabs in the eSports industry over the coming years. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?

High Level of Unpredictability

One of the significant reasons to choose eSports betting over other sports betting is the degree of unpredictability. Esports betting is relatively new in the world of sports gambling.

As such, bookies aren’t very refined on the odds involved compared to other sports. In soccer, for example, everyone knows it makes sense to choose Manchester City or Liverpool as the favorites to win the English Premier League.

Bookmakers don’t have this kind of confidence when it comes to eSports. As such, you can find great value if you are keen and research widely.

Sports Gamblers Can Quickly Transition to Esports Betting

Esports gambling may sound complicated if you are not conversant with the latest console and PC games. However, if you have a background in sports betting, you can easily make the transition.

Esports betting utilizes the same type of bets and odds as conventional sports betting. What differs is the leagues, teams, and players involved.

If you have a proper understanding of bet types such as point spreads, money lines, and totals, then you’ll have an easy time learning eSports gambling basics. Likewise, if you understand the different odd types, such as decimal, fractional, and American, you will easily and quickly make a seamless transition.