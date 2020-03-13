Apple Arcade Title and Game updates for March

If you are an Apple Arcade subscriber you will be aware that one of the best features are that all expansions, updates and in-game content are included as part of the subscription for March. Here are a few updates that have gone live today:

Apple Arcade March updates:

Agent Intercept from PikPok – A new story-based missions called “Belly of the Beast”.

Charrua Soccer from Batovi – A St. Patrick’s Day update where you can play challenge matches against Leprechaun Boys or Girls. Winning these challenges will help players unlock the St. Patrick’s Day Cup.

Down in Bermuda from Yak & co – New Shipwreck Island to explore.

Hexaflip from Rogue Games – 36 new bonus levels and players can unlock new unique player skins

Red Reign from Ninja Kiwi – Warriors from past battles rise again as a new playable army

Super Impossible Road from Rogue Games – Players can race through the new track location in New Kovia.

The Mosaic from Raw Fury – New inspirational music experiences and players can discover the 1% edition of the game that features special content that will help improve the in-game quality of life.

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink from Bit Fry Studios – Three members of the 2019 World Cup winning US Women’s national soccer team trade their cleats for skates.

Also included in the announcement of game updates is new game Roundguard. The Peggle inspired game has already been announced for PC and consoles, and now it is available on Apple Arcade from today.