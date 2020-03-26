Stadia Pro subscribers can look forward to three new games in April

If you are a Stadia Pro subscriber you can look forward to three more games coming next month to the collection. In addition, two new games will become available this week, and a new expansion for Borderlands 3 is just around the corner also.

The free Stadia Pro Games for April are as follows:

Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)

Spitlings

Serious Sam Collection

These join the list of available games that include Destiny 2, Grid, Metro Exodus, Steamworld Dig 2 and more.

The three new games will available to Stadia Pro subscribers from 1 April, meanwhile 31 March marks the end date to snag Metro Exodus and Thumper for free. Once claimed, all titles remain available to play for as long as your subscription exists.

New games coming to Stadia store this week

The Crew 2

Lost Worlds: Beyond the Page

Both are available in the store with discounts for Stadia Pro subscribers that will end 1 April.

In addition to the new games coming to Stadia store this week, there is a brand-new campaign add-on for Borderlands 3 that is available from today. Guns, Love and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright and Hammerlock sees you visiting the icy planet of Xylourgos. The DLC is available to purchase for $14.99 USD