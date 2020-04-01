Breaking: God is a Geek team to star in live action remake of Wallace & Gromit

Today, the entire team at God is a Geek is thrilled to announce they’ll be starting in a live action remake of Wallace & Gromit, set to debut in London’s West End next year. The cast is currently unconfirmed, but rumours suggest that Gary Bailey will be playing Gromit, and Adam Cook will be unveiled as the bumbling yet loveable Wallace.

Hopefully as the months go on, rumours will start to solidify as fact, and more details will be released regarding the plot and the cast. An inside source close to the site has stated that the story could follow Wallace & Gromit as they investigate a dinosaur fossil that harnesses magical powers that can turn people into cheddar, but again, this is pure speculation.

“The fact that such a well-established franchise wants to use us is remarkable. I love chesse – as do most of the team – and being given this opportunity means that if we can get cast as the stars in a theatrical production of a much-loved series, anything is possible,” said Chris White, resident idiot and floozy of the GiaG team. “Hopefully, we get paid in Gouda and Brie or else I can see things falling apart very quickly. but still, it’s all very exciting.”

Keep your eyes peeled on our site for more information, and stay tuned for details later on Rick Astley and Skrillex co-writing the production’s score.