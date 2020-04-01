Podcast #389: Diddled by Dodos – Resident Evil 3, Half-Life: Alyx, Animal Crossing: New Horizons

While Adam Cook and Adam Carroll have been playing Doom Eternal, Nicola returns to discuss her first foray into the world of Animal Crossing in New Horizons. Meanwhile, it’s April now so Chris White has played and reviewed Resident Evil 3 remake. Games aren’t stopping, that’s for sure.

But that’s not even close to being “it”! We’ve also got a big chat about Bleeding Edge, the latest and goodest Xbox One console exclusive from Nicola, and Adam Cook has been playing loads of Half-Life: Alyx for review, as well! A bumper crop of listener questions directly from our Patreon Supporters this week, but the post for questions will be public so anyone can get in on the action every week, so get checking that, or signing up so you’ll get an email when the questions are requested!

Download the podcast MP3, here.

We’re on Spotify now, by the way, so you can even listen there!

