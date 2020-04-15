Pokémon GO Gets New Ways to Power Up Your Pokémon

Niantic has announced that Pokémon GO is getting new ways to raid and new ways to power up your Pokémon, among other new features that aim to prioritise experiences that can enjoyed in “individual settings wherever you are.”

Remote Raid Pass

Remotely access raids wherever you are, as long as it is on the Nearby Raid View or tappable on the Map View. At launch, the Remote Raid Pass will be available to buy for 100 PokéCoins, but a special 1 PokéCoin bundle will be available and will include Remote Raid Passes.

Power up your Pokémon faster

With this new update, you can give your Pokémon all the Candy and Stardust to power it up to the desired CP level, all at once. Now you can focus all your time on honing your battle skills in GO Battle League.

Buddies bring you Gifts to send

Your Buddy can now nip out to grab Gifts for you to send, when you start running low. They’ll head to nearby PokéStops automatically, you just need to keep an eye out for the notification upon their return. Buddies of any level can do this.

Of course, Pokémon GO is normally reliant on going outdoors, so these new features will help players stay safe at home. This also means that upcoming events might be postponed or changed, so head here if you want to keep up to date on events.