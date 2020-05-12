Dutch is coming to Predator: Hunting Grounds

The iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger character, Dutch from Predator is making his way into Predator: Hunting Grounds.

Announced via the PlayStation Blog, Dutch will be joining the cast as a playable character, complete with voice capture from the man himself.

Dutch will feature in the first free update that will be available to all players who own the game. They will be able to learn where Dutch has been all these years, and hear his story in his own words through a series of voice tapes that are earned as you level up.