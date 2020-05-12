0 comments

Iron Man VR receives new release date of July 3

After recent delays to some of PlayStation 4’s upcoming games, Iron Man VR is the latest to receive a new release date. Although there isn’t any other news at this point, it has at least been confirmed to release on July 3 thanks to a tweet directly from PlayStation.

If you’d forgotten all about Iron Man VR, here’s a trailer to jog your memory:

