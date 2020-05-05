Learn More About The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope in New Dev Diary

Supermassive Games and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment have released a little more info on The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, the upcoming follow-up to last year’s Man of Medan, in a new dev diary.

Don’t just take my word for it, watch it for yourself:

In the video, hosted by Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels (who also happens to be Executive Producer of The Dark Pictures Anthology), you can learn about the creative process behind Little Hope, particularly how the New England witch trials of 1692 inspired the new game’s story.

There’s also talk about how player feedback from Man of Medan helped the team make changes for the next installment in The Dark Pictures Anthology.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is expected to release this Summer on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.