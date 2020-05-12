The Culling: Origins returns to Xbox One on May 14

Today, Xaviant has announced the much-requested return of one of the earliest battle royale survival games, The Culling: Origins, coming back to Xbox One on May 14. It’ll cost $5.99 and comes with a 1-day free trial before payment. Anyone that has already purchased or played The Culling: Origins when it was free-to-play will be able to play without any additional purchase.

“The Culling is one of the pioneers of the Battle Royale genre and even today it stands alone as a unique up-close-and-personal combat experience,” said Josh Van Veld, Xaviant’s Director of Operations. “We get messages every day from players who want The Culling to come back and for the last several months we’ve been working to make that happen.”

He continued, “our new approach focuses on sustainability – we’ve optimized our systems to keep server costs low and we’ve shifted our monetization approach to ensure that players will be able to visit the island for years to come. Initially we’re focusing on Xbox One with this effort,” Van Veld concluded, “But we’re working to bring back the PC version in the future.”

The relaunched version of The Culling: Origins will come with the following updates:

Players can play one free match online each day. Players can play additional matches through the following means:

Winning an online match grants an Online Match Token

Packs of Online Match Tokens can be purchased (3 tokens = $0.99, 10 tokens = $2.99, 20 tokens = $4.99)

Online Passes providing unlimited online play can be purchased for 7 Days ($1.99) or 30 Days ($5.99)

Xbox One graphical quality improved dramatically, rendering at 30% higher resolution with the addition of anti-aliasing and an improved framerate

A.I. behaviour has been overhauled to provide a much more compelling and challenging offline experience

Player stamina system has been tweaked – reducing the time it takes for stamina to fully regenerate

The game no longer includes premium items or charges for crates. Players can level up, earn crates, and unlock airdrops through offline play.

In order to keep the game alive indefinitely, a great deal of effort has been spent streamlining back-end systems to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

A side effect of this effort is that past saved games will be wiped and all previous unlocks have been reset.

You can watch the brand new trailer below: