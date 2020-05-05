In a video message posted to Naughty Dog’s YouTube and social media accounts, Neil Druckmann has confirmed The Last of Us Part II has gone gold. In the video he states that discs are being pressed and the game is being put onto the PS Store in preparation for the game’s release in June. He also thanked the team behind The Last of Us Part II, and reflected on how grateful he is to have the game go gold despite these hard times.

“Normally this would be a moment of celebration, we’d be at the office having a drink, eating cake, but we’re all stuck in our homes. And I just wanted to take a moment to congratulate the team that has pulled off the most ambitious game we’ve ever made,” Druckmann said.

It’s clear from the video just how special this game is to him, and the entire Naughty Dog team. He remarks at how moved he is by it, even with him “knowing it inside out,” and that after a recent playthrough he £was crying at the end.” From the level design, and the amazing soundtrack, Druckmann believes that The Last of Us Part II is incredibly special.

He also commented on recent leaks, saying to forget what you’ve seen or what you’ve read, and that nothing will compare to playing it from beginning to end. “It’s a video game. You’ve got to play it.” If you’ve managed to avoid spoilers, or if you cannot wait to jump into the world of The Last of Us again, watch the heartfelt message from Neil Druckmann below: