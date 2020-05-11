Ubisoft Announces Digital Conference For July

E3 2020 obviously isn’t happening this Summer, but publishers are looking at digital alternatives to showcase their big reveals and updates. Ubisoft is the latest to unveil its own thing, with a full, digital “E3-style” showcase called Ubisoft Forward, coming on July 12th.

It’s almost a certainty that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will make its proper gameplay debut at Ubisoft Forward, but what else would you like to see?

Beyond Good and Evil 2? Splinter Cell? Gods and Monsters? Maybe the return of that fantastic UbiArt framework and Rayman?

Either way, you’ll want to keep an eye out for a stream on July 12th.