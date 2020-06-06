New trailer showcases multiplayer horde mode in Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

We all know who lives in a pineapple under the sea, but until now didn’t know about the multiplayer in the upcoming spongy remaster. Fortunately a new trailer is here, to showcase the horde mode in Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

The trailer showcases some of the 26 islands and 7 unique characters you’ll be able to play as to take on the evil Robo-Squidward, in local or online co-op. For younger gamers, this could be the next new game after Minecraft Dungeons. As a diehard Spongebob fan in my teens, this remake is looking tempting. June 23rd can’t come soon enough.