With the acclaimed theme park management fame coming to console this winter, there’s no better time to Meet the Makers of Planet Coaster: Console Edition. The team talk about the different ways to play the game, by either focusing on design or enjoying the management of park operations.

“Want to build a theme park from the ground up? Build coasters, lay paths, design scenery and customize rides. Raise mountains, form lakes, dig caverns and even build islands in the sky! Planet Coaster’s piece-by-piece construction is easy to pick-up, and rewards you with limitless creativity.”

I’ll be interested to see how the game translates to consoles when it comes to current and next gen systems this holiday season. Two Point Hospital and Megaquarium proved the genre can thrive outside of the PC space. I have a friend who practically plays nothing but Planet Coaster, so I owe it to him to give it a try later this year.