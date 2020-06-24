NBA 2K announce there will be three cover athletes for NBA 2K21

NBA 2K has announced that there will be three cover athletes coming to NBA 2K21, with each one being revealed over the course of three days. Starting on June 30 and ending July 2, the three players will begin to be revealed via the newly launched NBA 2K TikTok channel.

Last year’s standard cover star of NBA 2K20 and LA Lakers powerhouse Anthony Davis passed the touch in the channel’s first post on the platform. NBA 2K will post the latest information on NBA 2K21 to TikTok, including exclusive behind-the-scenes content leading up to the game’s launch.

You can join in the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NBA2K21. It’s likely that Zion Williamson will be one of the stars, and with the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, we may very well see the icon gracing the cover in some capacity. Stay tuned for more information on the matter.