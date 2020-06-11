Superbrothers reveal Jett: The Far Shore for PlayStation 5

During the “Future of Gaming” event for PlayStation 5, Superbrothers new space exploration game Jett: The Far Shore was revealed. The trailer showed off two people exploring vast alien worlds, with some stunning visuals to boot. It looks as though the two explorers step out of their spacecraft after hundreds of years, appearing to be some kind of No Man’s Sky style of game. It’ll be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 during the holiday period at the end of the year.

Watch the trailer here: