7 Tips to Getting Good at Fighting Games for Beginners

If you plan on playing fighting video games for the first time, you will have a fair share of challenges. Here are tips for getting good at fighting games.

According to one study, about 150 million Americans play video games.

If you’re into playing fighting games, you might find that there are so many other people out there who just seem to keep beating you.

When you find yourself just losing match after match, it may be time to go back to the drawing board and figure out what you need to do to improve. Thankfully, we’ll break some tips down for you in this guide! Keep reading to learn more.

Choose a Character You’re Dedicated To

When you finally decide on a game to play, you’ll need to choose a character to play as.

Once you find one, you should stick with them for a while. This will give you time to perfect all of the moves and learn everything there is to know about the character.

For example, if you’re playing Mortal Kombat, you’ll have all kinds of different characters to choose from, and each one has their own special moves and specialties.

However, there is also some strategy that goes into choosing which character to pick. Depending on what game you’re playing, you may want to read about the characters and what all of their moves and fighting styles are like.

Spend Time Getting to Know Your Controller

You can play a fighting game on all different kinds of consoles. Choose the one that feels more comfortable to you, and then spend your time getting used to feeling how the controls feel.

For example, if you’re playing Mac games, you’ll probably need to get used to using a keyboard and a gaming mouse in order to effectively play the video games.

Playing games on a Mac or other PC will end up feeling different and have really different control options than learning how to play on an Xbox or Playstation.

Play around on each console to see which one feels better for you. It also depends on the game you choose because some games are made for PCs, while some are made for Xbox or Playstation.

Try Out in Practice or Training Mode First

Once you’ve decided on a console, you should try playing your character in a training or practice mode before you start battling other players.

In this type of mode, you’ll be able to see how your character fights and what buttons control which motions. This mode may also come with a tutorial that will help you learn the basic mechanics.

After you’ve done a tutorial or training mode, you can try playing in story mode. This gives you a chance to still battle against a computer but have a little bit more of a difficult challenge.

Find Others to Play With

Once you’ve felt like you’ve had enough time to practice with the computer player, join an online server and find other people to compete against. You can also add your friends and compete with them as well.

Depending on the game you chose, you’ll likely be able to have access to online play. If it’s a popular game, you should have no time connecting with someone on a server.

You can’t choose who you’re going to get matched with, so you could end up playing with someone who is better or worse than you are. Either way, you can learn more about the game and your fighting style to help you out.

Keep in mind that everyone you fight will play the game differently. You won’t be able to predict their attacks all the time like you might be able to when battling the computer.

Learn How to Deflect Attacks

Because you won’t be able to know when the attacks will find you, you’ll need to learn how to block them.

While learning how to play offensively is important, playing defensively will help keep you alive.

Most fighting games will let you block somehow, and they won’t take a chunk out of your health either.

It’s such a simple thing, but many people get caught up in just trying to attack their opponent. When you end up blocking an attack, you may shock your opponent, and then you have an opening to advance on them.

Watch Your Matches

For most games that you play, you’ll be able to record your video game fights.

You should turn this mode on, and then after the fight, you should watch it. Whether you won or lost, this is a great way to figure out where you made mistakes.

When you start to see a pattern of your mistakes, you can figure out what you need to change in the future.

It might seem boring and not worth the time, but you’d be surprised how much it can help to improve your gameplay.

Understand You Won’t Win Every Match

Lastly, keep in mind that you probably aren’t going to win every match. Especially in the beginning.

If it’s a new game for you, you’ll have a lot of learning to do. Practice will take a long time, but don’t give up hope. Eventually, you will get to the point when you are able to start consistently winning battles.

