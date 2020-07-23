Nintendo eShop Double Gold Points fest starts today

As well as the addition of Crysis Remastered and Carrion on Switch, today also marks the beginning of the Nintendo eShop Double Gold Points fest. On 3 titles a week, Switch owners will get bonus gold to put towards future purchases.

“Enjoy a summer surprise with the Double Gold Points Fest, now running on Nintendo eShop ! From now until 12th August, users can earn up to 10% of their money back as Gold Points, when they purchase selected Nintendo Switch titles from Nintendo eShop.

Every Thursday until 30/07, three new games will be added that will grant double Gold Points, so make sure to check back often to see what’s on offer. All games listed in the table below will grant double Gold Points, so long as they are purchased before the offer ends on 12th August.”

This week’s games are Astral Chain, Kirby Star Allies and Dragon Quest Builders 2. If you’ve been thinking about buying any of these, now could be the time to do so. I’ve been eyeing up Astral Chain for a while, so might take the plunge.