There’s exciting news for fans of platformers with an evil difficulty level, with OkunoKA Madness announced and releasing this September. The masocore amongst you may remember the original OkunoKA, and now it’s back with new levels and more challenge than ever on PS4, Switch, Xbox One and Steam.

“Ignition Publishing and Italian developer Caracal Games are proud to announce OkunoKA Madness, an evolution of the original masocore platformer OkunoKA, complete with new levels, bosses, features and challenges!

With a distinct hand-drawn visual style, OkunoKA Madness evolves the original game’s blend of challenging platforming speedrunning and once again sees you play as KA, a diminutive blue creature who sets out on a journey to save the world of souls from evil, in as stylish and fast a fashion as possible.

Built from the ground up for speedrunners, OkunoKA Madness lets you play the way you want, as fast as you want. Offering three different speedrunning modes: across all worlds, single levels, or custom level selection, you’ll have complete freedom to challenge your reflexes and beat the clock. With fully customisable global and local leaderboards, challenge your friends to beat your best times across more than 100 levels, or even the world!”

After playing the entirity of Celeste at the start of the year, I’m in desperate need of more hard as nails platforming. I’m all in to die again and again on September 8th.