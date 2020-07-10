Rick and Morty return to Merge Dragons! today

Gram Games has today announced that Rick and Morty will be returning in a special live event in Merge Dragons! called Froopy Flight, starting today and running to July 13. The event will see Rick and Morty enter a strange doorway into Froopy Land, where players must heal the land and collect points. Rick is only concerned about finding the precious Isotope, while Morty grows more suspicious, concerned about the very strange looking portal that definitely isn’t one of theirs.

“The continued partnership between Merge Dragons! and Adult Swim has been met with amazing reactions from fans of the game and the show.” said Eren Yanik, Chief Product Officer at Gram Games. “We’re incredibly proud of our team’s creativity in merging both worlds and are always looking for ways to keep our players entertained.”

You can download Merge Dragons! for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, as well as Google Play. To find out more information about Merge Dragons!, visit the game’s community channels on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.