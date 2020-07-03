Ubisoft announces F2P battle royale Hyper Scape set in distant future

Ubisoft has announced Hyper Scape, a free-to-play fast-paced urban battle royale first-person shooter.

Hyper Scape will take place in the distant future of 2054, where 100 players descend upon the virtual city of Neo-Arcadia to take part in fast-paced matches to be crowned champion.

If you are on PC there is a limited-time technical test that is running across many territories in North America and Europe. To gain access to the technical test players can tune in to one of the content creators currently broadcasting Hyper Scape on Twitch with Twitch Drops enabled. Access is limited, but there are plans to make additional drops available during the technical test.

For a full list of participants you can visit the official site.

Hyper Scape hopes to innovate and twist the Battle Royale format with vertical play, three-player squads and solo players. Players are granted “Hacks” that can be looted in the same way as weapons and provide players with offensive and defensive capabilities. The map of Neo-Arcadia will change through “Decay”, which dissolves the map into different patterns . Players are crowned Champion in one of two ways, either by being the last player or squad standing or by picking up and carrying the crown for 45 seconds.

“We’ve built something really unique and fresh by streamlining the experience to focus on fun and intensity. We’re really excited to let players have a try at it right away and we can’t wait to hear what they think of it,” said Graeme Jennings, Senior Producer on Hyper Scape at Ubisoft Montreal. “But this is just the start. Hyper Scape is a universe that is built to grow, and our players will see the beginnings of that even during our technical test.”

“What makes Twitch so unique is the real-time engagement between our streamers and their fans. While traditionally this kind of interaction has been about commenting on gameplay, Hyper Scape transports viewers into the game themselves, to serve as active participants,” said Sharmeen Browarek Chapp, VP of community product at Twitch. “The fact that fans can now directly impact what’s happening in the game creates an entirely new experience.”

The limited-time closed technical test begins on PC today, until 7 July. The three-player squad Crown Rush mode is available right now, and the limited-time Dark Haze solo mode will be available later on during the test.