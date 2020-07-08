UFC 4 reveal coming July 11

Announced via the official EA Sports UFC Twitter account, it looks as though we will be getting a reveal of their new game, UFC 4. There were no details announced, or what the reveal would entail, but the likelihood of new gameplay seems a given. Although we don’t know if it will be coming to the current or next-generation consoles, EA has decided to make it public, potentially due to a ‘leak’ on the Microsoft Store from earlier in the week.