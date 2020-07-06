Xbox Games Showcase to take place on July 23

Today, Xbox has announced via their UK Twitter account that there will be a games showcase on July 23, featuring loads of titles set to release on Xbox Series X. Rumours include Halo Infinite (obviously), Fable 4, and more. It’s set to start at 9am PT, which for UK fans means 2am in the morning on July 24. It will be hosted by Geof Keighty on YouTube Gaming, with a focus on first-party games set to release on the swanky new console.