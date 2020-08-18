Are You Tired of Game Lag? Try Out These VPNs

If you are an ardent gamer, the last thing you want to experience is game lag. First of all, game lagging could be a result of several factors which besides using a crowded server, include faulty hardware, poor internet connection/limited bandwidth. The focus here however is mainly on the server.

What does gaming have to do with VPNs? Should that be the question you are asking yourself, is time you embraced yourself for a change in your gaming routine. Game lag is outright disappointing but not when you know of a solution that can fix the situation for the better.

What it Means to Have Fast VPNs

VPNs are known to offer many benefits to those who use them. Among them is guaranteed user privacy, access to sites with geographical server restrictions (you can access any game server around the world), DDoS attacks prevention, and finally, speed.

Speed in gaming is everything. And that is where VPNs come in. Just to be clear, this is not about just any VPN, but tested and proven fast VPNs. So, how do you tell if a VPN is fast in the first place? Well, the fastest VPN speed according to researchers is a VPN that operates across several servers. This is because it makes it easy for the user to find a server that is not crowded which is favorable to gamers like you.

You already saw that crowded servers are one of the main causes of game lag which means with a fast VPN, you are sorted. More importantly, these VPNs are not only fast but are also secure.

Which are These Fast VPNs?

Now that you know there is a solution to game lag which is investing in fast VPNs, you would want to know them. You can even check out this WindScribe VPN download guide while at it. Here is the list:

NordVPN

This VPN is so popular and all for good reasons. It’s speed and security features are everything any heavy browser or gamer would want in a VPN. What makes it even more ideal for gamers is its over 5700+ servers and world-class protection against DDoS attacks. What more is that you can enjoy a 30 day trial with a moneyback guarantee.

VyprVPN

VyprVPN has servers in over 70 countries which makes it ideal for gaming because you can access foreign gaming servers. It has impressive speeds and its user interface is easy to navigate.

Surfshark

Apart from being one of the fastest gaming VPNs, Surfshark popularity also stems from its multiple devices connection support. It also comes with reliable speeds that are enjoyed across 800+ servers. Online security is also guaranteed with Surfshark.

ExpressVPN

Yet another VPN that gamers can rely on for faster speeds. ExpressVPN not only takes its speeds seriously but also security which should go hand in hand when utilizing any VPN. The fact that it has servers across 94 countries also makes it a good choice.

CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost VPN has fast speeds too that gamers experiencing game lag could benefit from. Additionally, this equally popular VPN boasts a 24-hour free trial. You can even choose to go for a 30 day trial with a guarantee of your money back.