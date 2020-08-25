New naturalists missions and items in Red Dead Online

It’s a new week which means new Red Dead Online Missions, items, rewards and discounts are waiting for you Naturalists. Read on to see what shiny new things you can work towards.

Sighting Mission

There’s talk of an untamed beast from the dark ages roaming around the swamps outside Saint Denis. Naturalists at Rank 5 and above can decide to take on this new beast by requesting it from Harriet at her shop.

If you do you’ll come face to face with the Legendary Banded Gator! If you go the patient you can sedate it and take it back to Harriet. The guns a-blazing style will work too if that’s more your style. You can then take the gator skin to Gus for a new coat.

Gus’ Store

As mentioned the gator skin will unlock the opportunity to craft and purchase the Banded Coat.

Not only that, craft any coat at Gus’ Store and you’ll net yourself a free vest. On top of that, if you craft anything you’ll receive a Reward for 25 Free Trader Goods. And lastly for Gus’ Store, craft a trinket and you’ll get a Reward for a free Poncho.

Catalogue

The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalogue has had a few additions this week. These include:

New Colorways:

Comstock Boots

Millard Boots

Heathland Chaps

New items:

Hopsmere Cardigan

Mitehill Pants

Limited-Time Only Items:

Fernwater Coat

Hopeman Vest

Bonuses and Benefits

If you’re one of the aspiring Naturalists jumping online then this bonus will be for you. You can knock off 5 Gold Bars off the price of the Animal Field Guide, Legendary Animal Map and Sample Kit. There is also 30% off all Novice and Promising Naturalist Items and the Improved Bow.

Prime Gaming

Finally for new shiny things week is some Prime Gaming stuff. For those that have linked your Rockstar Games Social Club account and Prime Gaming, you will receive:

5 Legendary Animal Pheremones

6,000 Naturalist XP

A free Wilderness Camp

A free Katata Coat after bringing its pelt to Gus’ Store.

In addition to the above, if you link your accounts before September 14 you can get some extra freebies. If you bring the Legendary Icahi Boar Hide to Gus’ Store you get a free Icahi Coat. You’ll also get five Rewards for a free box of Nitro Express Ammo, and a Reward for 50 rounds of Sedative Varmint Cartridges.

You Naturists will definitely be busy this week.