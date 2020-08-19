New art of rally Trailer Shows Off New Gameplay

If you haven’t yet heard of art of rally, you really should check it out.

It might look cutesy, but it doesn’t shy away from a fairly realistic representation of rally driving. Developer Funselektor wants to show off its vehicle physics and beautiful visual style in the new trailer for its follow-up to Absolute Drift.

The full game, due for release on Steam and GOG.com this Autumn, will focus on classic 60s and 90s rally cars. In fact, there will be over fifty iconic cars, across Group B, Group S and Group A classes.

The new trailer also shows off a little of the sixty rally stages, inspired by locations in Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany. These are all recreated beautifully in art of rally’s distinctive art style.

And to take full advantage of those visuals, there will be a fully-fledged photo mode. Not only that, you can enjoy the lovely vistas in replays, or just bask in the magnificence of that perfect drift.

art of rally is due for release on Steam and GOG.com this Autumn.