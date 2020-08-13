Stealth 700 Gen 2 Turtle Beach coming this month

As long as online gaming has been popular, Turtle Beach has been the most well known company for gaming headsets. This month the next generation of gaming headset is here in the form of Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2. These headsets will be compatible with next gen consoles, and will offer the high quality audio you’d expect from the brand.

“With our Stealth 700 and 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headsets, we’ve delivered a stunning level of high-quality audio, comfort, and features that take these already best-selling products to an even higher level,” said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. “We fully expect the Gen 2s to continue as top-performing products in the market, as the Stealth 700 Gen 2 provides the ultimate premium wireless gaming audio experience for $149.95, and the Stealth 600 Gen 2 looks and sounds amazing and delivers everything gamers could ask for at $99.95.

2020 continues to be a historic year for the gaming industry and the excitement continues as we head into the fall with a variety of AAA game launches and next generation consoles right around the corner, which we believe will also lead to further success for our Stealth 700 and 600 series headsets.”

I love my Turtle Beach headset, and if I had the funds would definitely be aiming for one of these snazzy new accessories.