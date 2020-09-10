UK based developer and publisher Thalamus Digital Publishing Ltd has announced that action platformer 10 Second Ninja X is coming to Nintendo Switch.

10 Second Ninja X was originally released in 2016 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One. It is a hardcore action platformers that tests the player’s skills, reflexes and patience.

10 Second Ninja X asks players to beat every level in ten seconds or less. It is brutal, but simple controls make it a joy to play.

“The goal with 10 Second Ninja was to make something polished and satisfying from the instant you picked up the gamepad,” explains Four Circle Interactive Director Dan Pearce. “While the game is challenging, what’s more important is that it’s super easy to learn and not just about quick reflexes. It feels so right for a console like the Nintendo Switch, where picking up a game for a few minutes (or seconds) is such a core part of the system’s appeal.”

“We were huge fans of the original 10 Second Ninja when it first appeared in 2014,” explains Thalamus founder and CEO Andy Roberts. “The game’s bite-sized levels are perfect for gaming on the go, so when we began looking at titles for the Nintendo Switch, 10 Second Ninja X seemed like a natural fit.”

There are 100 levels spanning eleven different worlds in 10 Second Ninja X. It features eleven marathon modes, player ghosts and unlockable ghost hints for trickier levels, online leaderboards, hidden minigames and eight different character costumes to unlock and play.

As yet there is no release date for 10 Second Ninja X on Switch, but you can keep an eye on the official Twitter account for updates.