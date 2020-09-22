Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time Gameplay Launch Trailer revealed

In the run up to it’s October 2nd release date, comes the Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time Gameplay Launch Trailer. Showing off an incredible array of playable characters, world altering powers and gorgeous stages, the video is well worth a watch if you’re on the Bandicoot hype train.

“It’s About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game! Crash fourward into a time-shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials.

Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the Four Quantum masks and bending the rules of reality.

New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!”

I can’t believe that the fourth numbered Crash Bandicoot title is less than 2 weeks away. After devouring the N Sane Trilogy, I’m so ready for some more great 3d platforming with my favourite marsupial.