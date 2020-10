Announced via their official Twitter account, CD Projekt Red’s upcoming action-adventure open-world game Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀 See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

The game is set to release on November 19, 2020 and will be the first big release from the studio since the incredible The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.