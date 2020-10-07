How to broadcast your wedding live

Thanks to video streaming apps and services, couples who choose to marry while isolating themselves can share their special moments with family and friends.

Watching the wedding

Live broadcast on The Royal Channel

For the first time ever, broadcast images of a royal wedding will be broadcast live on The Royal Channel on your website Live Wedding Video Streaming . Accompanied by a live multimedia blog produced by St. James’s Palace.

The Royal Channel will host a live streaming “gadget,” produced by Google, that will broadcast the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton live on 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. This will include the couple’s travel to and from Westminster Abbey, the wedding service, the balcony appearance, and the flight.

The broadcast will be taken from the BBC without comment from a broadcaster. The Clarence House and St. James’s Palace staff will provide a live commentary with historical information, interesting links, additional photos and video footage, as well as an integrated Twitter feed. This will be the first time a live blog has been run alongside a YouTube live feed for any occasion.

Flickr

Additional photos related to the Royal Wedding will be published in the coming weeks and on the same day. These will include landmarks on the processional route, hidden corners of Westminster Abbey, and unusual views from inside and outside of Buckingham Palace.

Help for those with technological challenges

For couples who are not tech savvy, or who don’t want to deal with the hassle of handling technical issues during their ceremony, Joshi suggests assigning a person to help set up the live stream, making sure it runs smoothly. , troubleshoot any problems and answer questions from guests.

Utilise Social Media

Wedfuly, who partnered with Zoom in March to provide a virtual wedding option for its clients, offers a free virtual coordinator to take on such roles. “This person needs to make sure everyone is silenced and not silenced when necessary,” Creidenberg said. Plus, they can play music, videos or slides, he said, and “can act like M.C. and technical support during the call so that if a problem arises, the guests can communicate with this person instead of with the partner or family. “

Holly advises making the most of social media, as most people are familiar with how to use it, and it’s a great way to create a social vibe: “A QR code printed on the box could send people to a private group of Facebook created by the happy couple that will act as the ‘virtual wedding venue’ during the day, to give people a sense of togetherness, a place to interact and access all the information they need (such as the order of execution, links to live broadcasts, photos and comments, etc.). “

To create a QR code, sign up for a free QR code creator like QR Code Generator and simply paste the link to your Facebook page in the box. The website will create your unique QR code that will take guests directly to your page when they scan it with a smartphone. You can then choose a frame with the phrase “scan me” and download your code as a high resolution JPG image. Make sure to print it with high-quality materials and then fix it in your wedding box. Simple!

“Sharing your photos with the group and a custom Insta hashtag also helps keep the party going.” Holly adds.

While a wedding hashtag is certainly a great idea for the festivities afterward, GearHungry’s tech consultant Damien O’Shea recommends keeping guests in person off Wi-Fi on the most important thing: “Don’t overload Wi-Fi. -Fi of your place. Fi, especially if your ceremony is taking place outdoors. Instruct your venue staff not to give your guests the Wi-Fi password until after the ceremony. These steps will help prevent the stream from being buffered or worse, completely blocked. “