Mafia: Definitive Edition gets new Noir Mode in free update

2K and Hangar 13 have released a post-launch update for Mafia: Definitive Edition. The update adds new features that are free to all players.
Features of the update include a brand new Noir Mode which turns the gameplay and cinematics of Mafia: Definitive Edition into a vintage black and white look, complete with film grain effects to enhance the Prohibition era aesthetic.
The free update also includes a change to the heads-up-display (HUD) options that allow players to switch the in-world main objective marker on and off. Player can also control the mini-map enemy markers in all difficulty settings as well as enabling a new HUD mode that hides HUD elements like the speedometer, objective text and the mini-map. More details on the changes can be found on the official game site blog.
Mafia: Definitive Edition released on September 25 to critical acclaim with our own reviewer praising it for “oozing style and substance”. The remake was built from the ground up and features an updated script filled with new dialogue and expanded back stories. The Mafia: Definitive Edition is part of the Mafia Trilogy that includes:
Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic;
Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favourite;
Mafia III: Definitive Edition – The re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece.
Players who purchase Mafia: Trilogy automatically access all three games, and each is available to purchase individually. All three are available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.