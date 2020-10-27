World of Tanks collaborate with Masahiro Ito and Akira Yamaoka for Halloween Event ‘Mirny-13’

World of Tanks is teaming up with two of the minds behind Silent Hill’s outstanding legacy to bring players a Halloween Event like no other. Between October 26 and November 9, ‘Mirny-13’ will see players join together to save the world and uncover the lore behind the town of Mirny-13 whilst battling armoured manifestations of a mysterious power.

Masahiro Ito, the Art Director and Monster Designer behind the Silent Hill universe, and Akira Yamaoka who wrote the score for the horror series have created something that introduces a sinister story about a scientific experiment gone wrong. Whilst we may never see another Silent Hill game again, this collaboration is pretty damn cool

“Inspired by the imaginations of both Ito-san and Yamaoka-san – we’ve let our team run wild for spooky season, with a custom event map and a unique coop mechanics; this PVE event will be unlike any other” says Max Chuvalov, World of Tanks Global Publishing Director. “But beware, those who go it alone will do so at their own peril. Teamwork is key this Halloween, and it is the only way to vanquish your frightful foes.”

Players will be taken through four changing worlds in Platoons of five, riding in specifically modified Tier IX tanks for this event, unlocking the story of Mirny-13 as they go. There will be unique content throughout the event for players to get access to, including special Crew members, 3D styles and camos, as well as plenty of XP and Credits in the main game. 3D skins designed by Masahiro Ito will also be on offer, and a brand new track from Akira Tamaoka will be playing in the event hangar.

“Working on this year’s Halloween event for World of Tanks was a very interesting and rewarding experience,” says Masahiro Ito. “The combination of the passionate artists at Wargaming and our shared vision for a unique and frightening event made this all possible. My previous works are known for their unsettling atmospheres, chilling narratives and nightmarish beasts, so hopefully World of Tanks players are ready to experience all of these this Halloween!”