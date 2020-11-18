Chat with friends on Fortnite via the Houseparty app

Starting today, gamers will be able to connect with their friends via the Houseparty app whilst playing Fortnite on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. As long as players have an iOS or Android device with the Houseparty app installed, they’ll be able to link their Epic Games account to get started.

As a bonus for players linking their Epic Games and Houseparty accounts, they’ll be able to unlock an exclusive Rainbow Fog Wrap in-game. With the integration not being available on all platforms, players can still earn the new Wrap by playing five matches of Fortnite with friends between November 20 (12:00AM ET) and November 26 (11:59PM ET).

To chat with friends on Fortnite via Houseparty, you’ll need to follow the steps below:

Open Houseparty on iOS or Android and Connect to Fortnite through Settings or the TV icon

Join your friends like you normally would or invite them to join you

Fire up Fortnite on a PC or PlayStation

Continue talking to your friends while you play

For a more detailed breakdown, including safety features for concerned parents, you can read the full post via Epic Games’ website here.