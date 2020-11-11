How to stream Spotify on Xbox Series X|S

The next generation of Xbox consoles are finally here, and it’s easy to stream all your music via Spotify whilst playing your favourite games. Much like the Xbox One, players can navigate to Spotify straight from the Xbox Guide and listen to their choice of music there. Using playback on Spotify through the Spotify app is easy, as is doing so via the mopile or tablet app. Spotify’s new and expanded partnership with Xbox is yet another example of how Spotify is bringing audio to users in even more ways.

If you need any more help on connecting your Xbox Series X|S to Spotify, you can check out their official blog.