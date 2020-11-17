Into the Shadowlands livestream event coming November 20

HyperX is teaming up with Blizzard Entertainment for a livestream event to celebrate the launch of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. World of Warcraft fans can join the Into the Shadowlands event through HyperX’s Twitch channel on November 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. PST, 6 p.m. GMT, or 7 p.m. CET. You can expect hours of entertainment leading up to the release of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands on November 23, 2020.

HyperX will play host to familiar WoW faces, musicians, voice actors, Blizzard developers, esports players, and more to explore the ins and outs of the Shadowlands. During the event, HyperX will be offering viewers the chance to win great prizes that will support them on their journey through the wondrous realms of Azeroth’s afterlife.

One of the highly anticipated features coming to World of Warcraft with Shadowlands is the all-new character-customisation options, including a wide range of hair and facial designs, which will enable players to enhance the look of their characters. Reflecting this deeper in-game customisation, HyperX’s NGenuity software enables gamers to personalize their gaming gear not only with specialised commands but also to match RGB lighting with their customized WoW characters. Whether gaming with an Alloy Elite 2 keyboard or Pulsefire Raid mouse, HyperX enables WoW players to extend their characters’ personality to their peripherals.

Jessany Van’t Hoff, head of global gaming partnerships at HyperX had this to say about the Into the Shadowlands live stream:

As long-standing partners with Blizzard Entertainment, we are excited to offer our #HyperXFamily the chance to celebrate this amazing franchise’s latest expansion pack three days ahead of its release. We believe that all gamers play better with HyperX. Our prize giveaway during the live Twitch stream will ensure that a lucky few will have the ultimate personalisation experience when playing World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

You can learn more about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands here.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launches on PC on November 23, 2020