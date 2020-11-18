Marvel’s Avengers War Table airing tomorrow focusing on Kate Bishop

Square Enix has announced today that at 4pm tomorrow (UK time) they’ll be airing a brand new War Table featuring new hero Kate Bishop. Although no real information has been given as of yet, it’s clear we could be getting an announcement about when Kate Bishop will be coming to Marvel’s Avengers. Square Enix did release the following tease:

Kate Bishop was on the fast track to becoming an Avenger when A-Day changed her course. Blindsided by the Avenger’s disbandment and AIM’s crusade against Inhumans, she stuck with her mentor Clint Barton to investigate the disappearance of former SHIELD director Nick Fury. Find out more in the next Marvel’s Avengers War Table Deep Dive: Kate Bishop!

You’ll be able to watch the War Table presentation via the official YouTube channel.