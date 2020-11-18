As release day looms, today Sony celebrates the PS5 launch in London. By transforming signs into iconic PlayStation controller buttons in Oxford Circus Station and changing some station names to reference upcoming games, Sony is hyping up London for the new console coming tomorrow.

“To celebrate the launch of PlayStation®5 (PS5™) tomorrow, PlayStation UK has partnered with Transport for London (TfL) to take over Oxford Circus Station in the heart of London’s West End for 48 hours.

As part of the TfL partnership the iconic Tube roundels (both above and below ground) have been reimagined to feature the four iconic PlayStation shapes.

As well as transforming the roundels, the station’s tunnels, platforms, and entrance/exits have also been transformed. These include:

Roundels changed above ground at each of the station’s four entrance/exits on the Oxford Circus/Regent Street junction

Roundels changed on the walls of the Bakerloo, Victoria, and Central line platforms

In addition, four other Underground stations across London have been taken over by some of the next generation’s most loved games, featuring scenery and characters from fan favourite franchises. These Punderground Stations include;

Mile End station pays homage to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales by becoming Miles End

Lancaster Gate becomes Ratchet and Clankaster Gate

Seven Sisters has been renamed Gran Turismo 7 Sisters

and West Ham station has become Horizon Forbidden West Ham”

It’s a bit of a shame that this awesome advertising campaign has been launched alongside the second UK lockdown, but anyone commuting in London today will have had a pleasant surprise on the tube.