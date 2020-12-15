The NBA 2K21 Patch 3 is now available on PS5 and Series X/S

If you’ve been waiting for an update for your next gen basketball action then you’re in luck, as the NBA 2K21 Patch 3 for next gen has landed. This list of changes in the patch is frankly staggering, and can be viewed in full here.

“With the holiday season just around the corner, a new update to the next-gen version of NBA 2K21 arrives just in time! The Visual Concepts team continues to stay hard at work as the year winds down and this third update for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is a BIG one, featuring a myriad of improvements across game modes, features and more. Some of the highlights include The City getting the full holiday treatment, multiple gameplay improvements and updates to NBA courts, uniforms and player likeness. The list of changes is hefty and the update is available now.”

These NBA 2K21 updates have been coming thick and fast since the launch of next gen consoles, and it’s nice to see 2K putting some serious effort into making this year’s basketball title more than just the disappointing cross gen game. Although it’s not the most innovative NBA game in recent memory, Chris White really enjoyed his time with the game even before NBA 2K21 Patch 3 landed today.