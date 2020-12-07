Podcast #424: Immortals Fenyx Rising, Demon's Souls, Dirt 5 on PS5

It’s that time of year now, when everyone is playing catch-up ahead of the all-powerful (and all-consuming) #GIAGGOTY. But before our celebrations and awards can kick off this year, we’ve been playing Immortals Fenyx Rising (nee-Gods and Monsters) and… it’s a massive shock how incredible that game is. Yes, it’s very Breath of the Wild, but what else has tried that since it came out? Shh, we know Genshin Impact exists.

Adam Carroll has been playing some PS5 games like Demon’s Souls and Miles Morales, but otherwise, we’ve been checking out many of the PS4 games that got updated to PS5 titles thanks to, well, not smart delivery, because nothing is smart about how that stuff works. Regardless, it’s a very next-gen pod this week, but what do you expect? GAMES ARE OUT!

Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).

