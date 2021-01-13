Elite Dangerous: Odyssey delayed on all formats

Frontier has today announced that due to the pandemic, there have been multiple delays for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey‘s Alpha access and full release. The official announcement comes as no surprise due to the torrid time Covid-19 is having on game development, but there is hope on the horizon.

“The ongoing impact of the pandemic however, including the renewed lockdowns in 2021, continues to put added pressure on our teams and ultimately our development timeline. We have therefore had to make the difficult decision to make some adjustments and changes to our existing development roadmap,” said Frontier. “Our PC plans have only been affected by a small amount, however our plans for the console release will unfortunately see a larger development shift. Please do know that these difficult decisions have been made with a focus on making Odyssey as incredible as it can possibly be for all our Commanders regardless of their platform, while also respecting realistic project deadlines for our teams during this difficult global situation.”

The Alpha access is on course to release on PC early spring this year, with the full release coming later in the season. As for consoles, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey should be coming out in the Autumn. It’s sad news, but understandable, and we wish everyone at Frontier the best of luck.