Is it Worth Spinning the Reels of Progressive Jackpot Slots?

The Truth about Progressive Jackpot Slots

Progressive jackpot slots have always exercised a fascinating attraction upon online casino fans. They are the cornerstone of the slots collections of major casinos, as well as new operators and are often advertised on their websites. Naturally, they came into our crosshairs too, and we conducted a study to see how exactly progressive jackpot slots work and if they are worth the effort.

Pooled Progressive Jackpots Pay the Best

The first thing we discovered when looking at progressive jackpot slots is that the biggest amounts are awarded by games shared between several casinos. Major software developers such as Microgaming and NetEnt power multiple casinos and the jackpots are shared by the entire network. This leads to enhanced competitions but also faster growing payouts as more players fuel the jackpot with their wagers. The prize keeps growing until somebody hits the winning combination and claims the coveted jackpot.

Many people choose a progressive jackpot based on the maximum payout, but this isn’t necessarily the right thing to do. The best paying games award millions, so winning the jackpot is still going to change one’s life even if it doesn’t send one to the Guinness World Records. More important is to choose a game that has a higher return to player and lower bets that qualify for a jackpot win. That’s because the odds of winning are stacked against you and the priority is to keep the bankroll healthy while chasing your dream.

Not the Best Choice for Casual Punters

When it comes to online gambling, there is an indissoluble link between the odds of winning and the potential payouts. Not surprisingly, the odds of claiming a progressive jackpot are insignificant and millions of players contribute to a prize won by a lucky individual. Some progressives require players to bet the maximum amount to be eligible for the jackpot, which puts a tremendous pressure on their bankroll. That’s why casual punters are better off focusing on lower volatility video slots.

Recreational punters are also the main beneficiaries of generous welcome bonuses. These act as bankroll boosters and help new members of online casinos set up a healthy bankroll without investing a lot. Sadly, many progressive jackpot slots are not eligible for such bonuses, so punters would have to forsake the introductory offers to play them. Since welcome bonuses are a one-time opportunity, this is obviously not a good choice.

Progressive jackpot slots are here to stay and they will continue to fascinate players with their huge potential payouts. There’s nothing wrong in chasing ambitious dreams, but we came to the conclusion that for casual punters and beginners, sticking to regular slots with a higher RTP is the right thing to do.