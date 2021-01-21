0 comments

Resident Evil Village release date announced, brand new trailer unveiled

During tonight’s Resident Evil Showcase, it was announced that Resident Evil Village will be coming out on May 7, 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. If players purchase on last-gen consoles, they’ll be able to get a free upgrade when they are able to. Not only that, but Capcom released a brand new gameplay trailer which you can watch below, showing off more of the unnerving tone of the game, with a good look at the castle in which the game takes place.

