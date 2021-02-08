Podcast #430: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Control Ultimate Edition, God of War

This week on the pod, Adam Cook and Adam Carroll talk about how good 13 Sentinels: Ageis Rim is, which leaves the other two slightly confused and interested in equal measures. Chris Hyde discusses why he’s enjoyed playing Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, and Chris White returns to the Northlands as he’s been playing God of War on the PS5. There’s also chatter about The Medium, Hitman 3, Control: Ultimate Edition on PS5, and Apex Legends.

Elsewhere, the gang talk contemplate what kind of reality show they would play a a part in, what games they wish they could play all over again, and more.

